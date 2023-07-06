Duke Energy Awards $250,000 in Grant Funds To Support Economic Development in North Carolina

1 hours ago
Duke Energy has invested more than $1.5 million to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina since 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $250,000 in grant funds to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) to spur new jobs and investment in North Carolina communities.

"The most important investment we can make is in the people and communities we serve," said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. "This grant aims to maintain and advance efforts to keep North Carolina the top state for business, while creating economic development opportunities in all 100 counties in our state."

Grant dollars will be used to support EDPNC's efforts to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for all North Carolinians through collaboration with state, regional, local and private-sector partners in new business recruitment, existing employer support, international trade and export assistance, small business startup counseling, and tourism promotion.

"North Carolina's economy continues to grow and expand at a record-breaking pace," said Christopher Chung, CEO of the EDPNC. "We are grateful for Duke Energy's continued support in helping the EDPNC improve the economic well-being and quality of life for all North Carolinians."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

