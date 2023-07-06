VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has engaged the Macromia Group ("Macromia"), a restaurant developer specializing in building high-end dining and retail locations from concept to creation, to help complete construction and operate PlantX's innovative XMarket Vegan Food Hall in Chicago. 6,500 square foot vegan food hall to open on Labor Day Weekend

Located in the heart of Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, the 6,500 square foot food hall will feature a central bar with vegan bar food and vegan wine pairings provided by VeganWines.com and a bodega-style grocery store with a cheese monger provided by Good Planet. There will be six unique concepts including a coffee roaster featuring PlantX's own Portfolio Coffee. The upper level of the location is already home to a state-of-the-art ecommerce distribution facility.

"Chicago has emerged as one of the largest vegan and health-conscious communities in North America, making it an ideal location to introduce our all-in-one vegan food hall concept," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "In collaboration with Macromia, the master in developing premium concepts that have garnered both a loyal following and critical acclaim, we are planning an amazing culinary experience that will set the standard for food halls for vegans and non-vegans alike. We're excited for our opening which is only two months away!"

"PlantX is redefining the vegan lifestyle, transforming vegan food and beverage from an afterthought to the main attraction," commented Macromia CEO Barre Tanguis. "We are eager to work with the PlantX team to help bring their vision of Chicago's largest vegan food hall to life for vegans, vegetarians and health-conscious consumers in the Windy City all in one vibrant location."

PlantX is planning a soft launch targeted for August 23 with a grand opening on Labor Day Weekend.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About Macromia Group

Macromia Group specializes in crafting high-end dining and retail locations, from concept to creation. With an impressive track record of successful food hall concepts since 2015, its network of culinary talent spans across multiple cities, including New Orleans, Miami, Houston, and Chicago. Macromia Group, headed by noted chef J.D. Hilburn, partners with emerging chefs to bring their innovative concepts to life, often expanding these culinary experiences beyond their original locations. The firm also operates the popular MIA Market in the Miami Design District and has several openings slated for 2023.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, PlantX promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

