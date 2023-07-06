Eastman (NYSE: EMN) today announced it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ first-ever Net Zero Leaders list highlighting the top 100 U.S. public companies positioning themselves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately offset them by 2050.

“At Eastman, we believe there are always solutions to the challenges the world faces,” said Mark Costa, Eastman’s board chair and CEO. “Our innovations are driven with a specific goal in mind – to solve the world’s greatest challenges by creating the most sustainable materials. Eastman’s strategy is focused on leading principles where our purpose, leadership and actions continue to guide us toward carbon neutrality, circularity and caring for society. Our teams have been working incredibly hard on these challenging issues and we are honored to be named by Forbes to this important listing of Net Zero Leaders.”

Out of over 4,000 companies in the United States, 100 companies earned this distinction, and Eastman ranked number 46 on the list. This first-ever list was created using raw data from research providers Sustainalytics and Morningstar. Companies are considered in the context of their industry and location of business operations for the ranking. Also considered in the ranking are the company’s efforts with power suppliers, customers, and vendors as well as the company’s management structure to aid in risk assessment, governance, strategy, and metrics for achieving set goals.

The full awards list is available on Forbes.

About Eastman

​Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

