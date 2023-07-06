Storm Exploration Amends Warrants

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:STRM) announces, further to its news release of June 9, 2023 and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has amended a total of 2,261,875 outstanding share purchase warrants such that the warrants will have an expiry date of June 30, 2025. Holders of 1,761,875 of those warrants have agreed to have a revised exercise price of $0.15 per common share and be subject to an acceleration clause described below. Holders of 500,000 of the warrants did not participate in the revised pricing and acceleration amendments and will only have the expiry date amended. All other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged.

The warrants were issued on June 30, 2021 pursuant to a private placement of units at $0.10 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half warrant each whole warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share and have an expiry date of June 30, 2023. After giving effect to the share consolidation that became effective January 19, 2023, the warrants are currently exercisable at $0.60 per common share. Certain finder warrants that were also issued in connection with the June 30, 2021 private placement and are still outstanding, were not permitted to be extended under rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and will expire as scheduled on June 30, 2023.

The 1,761,875 warrants participating in the revised pricing will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that, if for any 10 consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange during the unexpired term of the warrants, the closing price of the shares exceeds $0.1875 (the "Premium Trading Days"), the exercise date will be accelerated to 30 calendar days following the third business day after the Premium Trading Days. The activation of the acceleration clause will be announced by press release within five trading days after the Premium Trading Days.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.
+1 (604) 506-2804
[email protected]

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764560/Storm-Exploration-Amends-Warrants

img.ashx?id=764560
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.