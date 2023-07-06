MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in the United States, Canada, and Europe and business partner and celebrity Chef Scott Conant, have begun developing retail products to be launched under their recently launched new brand "The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe & Italian DeliSM"

The team has begun working with various North American and European suppliers to focus on products that fit the group's recently launched new brand. Kisses From Italy's retail network in Canada has tested its products in nearly 70 stores and is mostly focused on the gluten-free space. More recently, the Company has also expanded its product offerings outside the gluten-free space and introduced traditional gnocchi to the Canadian market. The group aims to scale the supply chain for future franchises and targets the retail business for the U.S. market.

Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO, and co-founder of Kisses From Italy, stated, "With the amazing menu Scott and his team are putting together, it only makes sense that we begin the process and proceed with looking into the retail market space. With our experience in many stores in Quebec and Ontario, our products are starting to find a home in bigger box stores. The potential to become part of the product offerings in the larger and more lucrative U.S.-based retail stores is now a real possibility. With Scott's understanding of working with quality ingredients, the hunt is on for the right suppliers. Ferri added, "Across the board, the team has begun taking some interesting meetings with North American and European suppliers as we strategically look to shape the network for our brand-named product line for our future franchisees and continue to build on consumer-packaged goods supply chain."

Scott Conant, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and TV personality, commented, "While we gear up to launch The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe & Italian DeliSM in NYC, our team is in the kitchen researching and developing retail branded products specifically curated for The Ponte. Think freshly made sauces, a variety of pasta, spreads, and toppings that you can pick up quickly for a delicious home experience. Whether for weeknight dinners in a pinch or hosting a gathering at your house, The Ponte offerings will become pantry staples and hopefully household favorites, from our kitchen to yours."

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO, and co-founder of Kisses From Italy, also commented, "Thanks to Richard from Lee & Associates, we are looking at some interesting properties, and to Scott as well, who has taken the time to visit the potential sites to see what fits; and to determine what options are available to us for the launching of the first "The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe & Italian Deli SM" in New York. Di Turi added, "We have a great opportunity to leverage our current supplier network and to bring new players into the mix while working with Chef Scott, along with the guidance of international franchise development specialist, Fransmart."

This update follows the recent revealing of the alliance's new brand, "The Ponte San'gwich Shoppe & Italian DeliSM" and also recently announced that the Kisses From Italy team, Chef Scott Conant and Fransmart are targeting New York City as the new brand's first home.

About Chef Scott Conant

Scott Conant is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and TV personality. With a career spanning more than 35 years, Conant brings a deft touch and unwavering passion to creating culinary experiences with thoughtful hospitality and soulful cuisine. His portfolio of acclaimed restaurants includes Mora Italian (Phoenix, AZ), The Americano (Scottsdale, AZ, and Atlanta, GA), and Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills (Monticello, NY). He has also published four cookbooks: New Italian Cooking, Bold Italian, The Scarpetta Cookbook, and his newest and most personal book to date, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen, which launched in September 2021. Conant has been a popular presence on Food Network for many years, becoming a fan favorite as a recurring judge on Chopped since 2009 and frequent co-host of Beat Bobby Flay. As Chef Conant embarks on new opportunities, he looks forward to to sharing his enduring philosophy emphasizing the beauty of simplicity. For more information, visit ScottConant.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is a global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

About Lee & Associates NYC

The New York office of Lee & Associates provides a full array of corporate advisory and commercial real estate services, including office and retail brokerage, sales and investments, and project and property management. The firm has more than 60 real estate professionals in its 845 Third Avenue information is available at www.leeassociatesnyc.com.

Established in 1979, Lee & Associates is North America's largest broker-owned commercial real estate company, with 72 offices serving most major markets in the US and Canada. Through its over 1200 real estate professionals, the firm provides superior market intelligence in office, industrial, retail, investment, and appraisal to meet the specialized needs of our clients. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Linked company blog.

About Kisses From Italy Inc.

Kisses From Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses From Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses From Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Our products are currently offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy, in October 2019. In September 2019, FINRA approved Kisses From Italy Inc. to trade its common stock and the OTC Markets Group approved its uplisting to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

