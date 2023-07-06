WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC Pink:HWAL), a prominent developer, telecommunications, technology, media, sports, entertainment, and broadcasting company, is pleased to announce its entry into a Strategic Alliance with Nashville-based LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink:LIGA), a publicly traded sustainability-oriented holding company with a focus on sustainable housing, media, and logistic markets.

Both HWAL and LIGA are investing in various companies and advancing projects, both individually and collaboratively, across industries such as AI, Data Center and Analytics, IA, Blockchain, Music NFTs, Crypto, Fintech, and sustainable housing.

Marvin Baker, President of LIG Assets and Chairman of the Board, emphasized the exceptional synergies between our organizations and expressed his confidence in the readily available capabilities, services, direct marketing, and distribution channels to support Hollywall Entertainment's ultimate goal of monetizing its music and entertainment catalog. Baker added, "Having witnessed our clients' remarkable success with Hollywall's catalog in the past, we recognize its significant value and the unlimited potential revenue it can generate."

Roxanna Green, President of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., shared her enthusiasm for the multitude of opportunities arising from this strategic alliance, which will greatly benefit the interests of all shareholders in the near term. She highlighted LIGA's successful track record in direct marketing, sales, music, TV, film production, and syndication, combined with Hollywall Entertainment's extensive media and entertainment holdings. Ms. Green confidently stated, "This partnership is the perfect recipe for tremendous future revenue growth, increased earnings, and share price appreciation for both LIGA and HWAL."

The global non-fungible token (NFT) market is projected to reach USD $211.72 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for digital art worldwide is one of the major factors driving the NFT (non-fungible token) market growth. Digital art is defined as the art that is displayed or created using digital technologies.

Market.us reports that the desire to create music from text has paved the way for novel creative opportunities. The rise of generative AI in music composition, music mastering, music streaming, and sound design is expected to fuel market expansion.

The global Generative AI in Music Market, valued at USD $229 Million in 2022, is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 28.6% and generate an incremental revenue of USD $2.6 Billion by 2032. Generative AI in music relies on deep learning and the analysis of vast amounts of data. In the current era of digitalization, artists increasingly prioritize online presence and the creation of visually captivating content to achieve success and popularity.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research , the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market generated $8.56 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $84.80 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 26.44% from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is driven by the high demand for artificial intelligence in smartphones, the increased demand for AI-capable processors, and substantial investments in AI technologies.

Finally, HWAL is actively working to strengthen its relationship with shareholders and is planning a cycle of summer news flow that will provide comprehensive updates on all the accomplishments achieved thus far. The Company is committed to transparent communication and aims to keep shareholders informed about its progress and milestones more regularly. Through regular news releases, HWAL will share exciting developments and highlight the value created through its strategic initiatives. Please stay tuned.

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc., (OTC:LIGA) in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

Learn more about LIGA

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

About Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

Hollywall Entertainment Inc. (OTC Pink:HWAL) is a prominent developer, telecommunications, technology, media, music, entertainment, and broadcasting company.

Learn more at www.hollywall.co ​ m. ​

Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/hollywalltv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HWAL.Hollywall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theHollywall

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of​ Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and, as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

(202) 827-2220

[email protected]

SOURCE: Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.