In the news release, Kellogg Company Announces Dates of Upcoming Investor Events, issued 29-Jun-2023 by Kellogg Company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the date in the first 'Live Webcast' table should read "Wednesday, August 9th" rather than "Thursday, August 9th" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Kellogg Company Announces Dates of Upcoming Investor Events

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) announced the dates for an upcoming Investor Day and its release of 2023 Second Quarter Results.

"[email protected]" Investor Day

Kellogg Company announced that it will host an Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

As previously announced, Kellogg Company intends to separate into Kellanova and WK Kellogg Co in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to the timing of regulatory and other customary approvals. During the "[email protected]" Investor Day, representatives of both companies' management teams will present each company's respective strategy, capital structure, capital allocation priorities, and financial outlook.

Following a breakfast, presentations for WK Kellogg Co will commence at 9:00 a.m. EDT. After a luncheon, presentations for Kellanova will start at 12:30 p.m. EDT. The event is expected to conclude by 3:30 p.m. EDT.

The Company invites all interested stakeholders to listen to its live webcast or event replay of the executive management presentations at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

Live Webcast Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. EDT Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 9 at https://investor.kelloggs.com . Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com . Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode. Rebroadcast Webcast: Available beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, August 9, and for at least 60 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com .

2023 Second Quarter Results

Kellogg Company plans to issue its 2023 second quarter financial results at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The Company will also host a public webcast during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results and its outlook for the full year 2023. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session with publishing analysts will follow. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on the Company website within 24 hours of the event.

Live Webcast Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 9:30 am – 10:30 am EDT Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, August 3 at https://investor.kelloggs.com . Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com . Participation by the press in the live Q&A session is in a listen-only mode. Rebroadcast Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm EDT, Thursday, August 3, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com . Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm EDT on Friday, August 4 at https://investor.kelloggs.com .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

