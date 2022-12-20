Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for 16 hydrogen fueling stations to California

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 29, 2023

OSLO, Norway, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference made to the press release issued on December 20, 2022, regarding a Capacity Reservation Agreement (CRA). Nel Hydrogen Inc., a subsidiary of Nel ASA, (Nel, OSE:NEL) has now received a firm purchase order from the undisclosed US energy company for delivery of 16 hydrogen fueling stations to be deployed in California, US.

The total value of the purchase order is about USD 24 million, including the previously announced Capacity Reservation Agreement fee of about USD 7 million. The increase in total contract value from the CRA announcement in December relates to the inclusion of installation assistance and commissioning services, as well as service and maintenance agreements.

"We look forward to providing our hydrogen fueling equipment to this important client and contributing to the deployment of hydrogen fueling infrastructure in the US", says Robert Borin, Senior Vice President, Nel Fueling Division.

"This contract reflects a significant commitment to hydrogen in general, and to Nel in particular," says Håkon Volldal, CEO. "This record-size contract is a game changer for our Fueling division, amplifying the positive momentum throughout the entire Nel organization as we continue to execute our bigger-better-focused strategy".

Expected delivery of the first fueling equipment is scheduled in Q4 2023. In addition, Nel has entered into a framework agreement with the customer covering potential future purchase orders for fueling equipment.

For additional information, please contact:

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO, +47 917 02 097
Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations, +47 936 11 350

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel has a history tracing back to 1927 and is today a leading pure play hydrogen technology company with a global presence. The company specializes in electrolyser technology for production of renewable hydrogen, and hydrogen fueling equipment for road-going vehicles. Nel's product offerings are key enablers for a green hydrogen economy, making it possible to decarbonize various industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This information was issued as inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and was published by Wilhelm Finder, Head of Investor Relations, at NEL ASA on the date and time provided.

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO46580&sd=2023-06-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nel-asa-receives-purchase-order-for-16-hydrogen-fueling-stations-to-california-301867096.html

SOURCE NEL ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO46580&Transmission_Id=202306291112PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO46580&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.