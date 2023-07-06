TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Sparta Group ( TSXV:SAY , Financial)(OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta), has been positioning its Energy division to take full advantage of what market analysts predict will be booming growth in the energy management market over the next 5+ years.

Fortune Business Insights estimates the global energy management market size will grow from USD 31.75 billion this year to USD 82.34 billion by 2030.

Sparta has taken a strategic approach to preparing for energy management demand within the industrial and commercial sectors through collaboration and development of key partnerships. For instance, aligning with Legend Power Systems Inc. to provide a more robust platform to commercial clients to reduce energy waste. This, along with Sparta's extensive suite of energy management/mitigation technologies and services, makes the Company's Energy division a viable option for thousands of industrial and commercial enterprises looking to reduce energy use/costs.

"We have been slowly building a suite of technologies that can be adapted to meet the specific needs of industrial and commercial clients who are looking to reduce energy use, reduce carbon footprint and demonstrate they are responsible corporate citizens. With so many tools under one roof, it means clients don't have the normally daunting task of having to shop around for best solutions to each energy challenge they face. We've got them covered," said Dan Slade, Director of Sparta's Energy division.

As Canadian Wildfires continue to rage, destroying thousands of hectares of forest and forcing community evacuations, pressure mounts on not only government officials to act on climate change, but businesses as well. Companies across North America are facing scrutiny from regulators, investors, and other stakeholders to meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. While some well-known companies have already taken the lead on lowering carbon emissions, lesser-known, smaller organizations are now realizing the need to act. Many are starting with a comprehensive energy audit. Sparta's energy auditing provides transparency, helping businesses take control of their consumption and costs while also offering modern, technological solutions to save energy.

"It's not just about saving money though, climate-related risks are now taken more seriously by investors and consumers so the greener and more efficient your business, the more likely it will survive," added John O'Bireck, Sparta's President and CTO.

About Sparta

Sparta Group™ is leading a green revolution in the business world with advanced technologies that reduce carbon footprint, save money, and enhance public image. Our products solve problems by leveraging Web 3 technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning to fast-track the transition towards a sustainable future.

With Sparta, businesses can optimize their energy usage, upcycle electronic waste and accelerate health technologies such as autonomous medicine. Our symbiotically structured divisions - Environment, Innovation and Energy - enable us to deliver customized solutions that fit the specific needs of each client.

We take pride in being the first North American company to provide verified high-quality carbon credits to our customers through electronic waste processing. Our state-of-the-art facilities in Toronto, Canada, and Oman (Arabian Peninsula) ensure that we are at the forefront of reducing the impact of e-waste on our environment.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAY" ( TSXV:SAY, Financial) and (OTC PINK:SCAXF). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

