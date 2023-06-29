Trulieve Sparks Maryland Recreational Sales on July 1

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 29, 2023

Customer specials with local flair, swag, demonstrations, and clone sales planned in Rockville, Halethorpe and Lutherville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced customer specials planned in Halethorpe, Lutherville and Rockville, MD with the company's signature quality cannabis clones available for limited sale at each location.

Trulieve_Logo.jpg

"We are proud to be part of history as the state expands to include adult use," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We look forward to commemorating the occasion on Saturday alongside the many Marylanders who voted for the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption."

Trulieve is offering the following specials at all locations:

  • "Trulieve Recreational Starter Flight" including 3.5g of each brand Roll One, Modern Flower and Cultivar flower along with Element rolling papers and a lighter for $80 while supplies last.
  • Clones in a variety of strains for $25 each on a first come, first served basis.
  • Local cultivation managers onsite to talk with customers.
  • Swag giveaways including Khalifa Kush t-shirts and raffle for a Khalifa Kush bong.

Additionally, the Rockville location is starting celebrations at 8AM on Saturday, July 1 with a ribbon cutting, DJ Tiara LaNiece spinning and complimentary breakfast provided by local legends Call Your Mother Deli.

Trulieve has three cannabis dispensaries in the state open 9AM-9PM Monday-Saturday and 10AM-8PM Sunday with locations as follows:

  • 3531 Washington Blvd #112 Halethorpe, MD 21227
  • 1526 York Rd Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
  • 12200 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852

For more information on store activations and locations in Maryland, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/maryland.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL46614&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-sparks-maryland-recreational-sales-on-july-1-301867127.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL46614&Transmission_Id=202306291134PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL46614&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.