Entergy donates $4.1 million to help vulnerable customers "Beat the Heat" this summer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW ORLEANS, June 29, 2023

NEW ORLEANS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Entergy launched a series of measures to help its low-income and senior customers "Beat the Heat" and save on their utility bills during the hot summer months. This marks the 22nd year of the program, in which Entergy has partnered with local organizations across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas to support thousands of vulnerable customers through bill payment assistance and community programs.

Entergy_Logo.jpg

"We recognize the economic challenges our customers and communities are currently facing," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "We are so proud of our employees who, year after year, continue to rise up to the occasion and exemplify our company mission to help out our most vulnerable customers in need."

So far, the initiatives and resources provided by Entergy totaled more than $4.1 million to help customers stay cool this summer, including:

  • More than $3 million was donated by Entergy shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program, which provides bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.
  • Donated $1 million to provide energy efficiency kits for customers.
  • More than $75,000 in grants were awarded to help provide resources for vulnerable customers, including fans and weatherization events.
  • Over 2,500 electric fans were distributed to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer.
  • More than 800 energy efficiency kits were distributed in parts of Entergy's service area that included money-saving LED bulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weatherstripping.
  • Neighborhood sweeps were conducted in select, underserved areas and over 50 low-income homes were weatherproofed.

Entergy's "Beat the Heat" initiatives are ongoing and will continue to help customers throughout the summer. To learn more, visit entergy.com/answers.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

favicon.png?sn=DA46488&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-donates-4-1-million-to-help-vulnerable-customers-beat-the-heat-this-summer-301867164.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA46488&Transmission_Id=202306291158PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA46488&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.