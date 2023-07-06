NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / U.S. Bank



Photo: The Good Truck at a recent stop in Costa Mesa, California, to hand out flowers.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

The U.S. Bank Good Truck is on a West Coast tour this summer, delivering treats from small businesses to communities in California, Oregon and Washington.

There will be three separate Good Trucks making stops where the bank has branch locations, delivering complimentary day-brighteners like ice cream, flowers and other delights. The tour is one of the ways U.S. Bank is celebrating the conversion of hundreds of Union Bank branches to U.S. Bank earlier this year.

"The Good Truck is here to welcome our new U.S. Bank customers and give them a chance to learn more about the ways we can help power potential," said Carl Jordan, executive vice president, branch and small business banking for California. "The addition of Union Bank allows our West Coast customers to enjoy greater convenience, improved technology and a continued focus on building strong and vibrant communities."

The U.S. Bank Good Truck will be showing up at community events and U.S. Bank branches in California all summer long. Check out the California branch stop schedules below and stop by to say hello!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View source version on accesswire.com: