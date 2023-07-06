NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics



M∙A∙C VIVA GLAM was proud to serve as the Presenting Sponsor for this year's Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, June 28. The show was produced by and benefited the nonprofit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The evening consisted of two standing-room-only, modern burlesque performances featuring New York's finest stage actors and dancers. This year's event raised an astounding $1,887,014 USD to help Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS continue its critical work providing lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial services to those living with HIV/AIDS and other illnesses.

Following the show, Andre Branch, Senior Vice President and General Manager of M·A·C North America, presented a $200,000 donation from the M·A·C VIVA GLAM Fund, along with artists Sandy Joseph and Cesar Silva who helped provide backstage makeup support for the more than 190 performers. With this $200,000 gift, since 1997 M·A·C Viva Glam has contributed over $4.8 million to Broadway Cares.

