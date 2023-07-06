Restoring Homes, Rebuilding Communities

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Regions Bank
05f18337-1c9d-4cf6-85b1-ea93e1a2d6d0.jpg

By Nestor Mato

"That is what it's all about. People coming and giving back to the community," said Jeanne Wickem. The 77-year-old smiled from ear to ear as Regions Bank associates helped her with home improvements.

Because of work like this, seniors can stay in their homes and remain a vibrant part of this spruced-up block in Central City, New Orleans.

Jericho Road Episcopal Housing and the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank, organized this day of giving back called Bling Your Block. Jericho Road brought members of its construction team, who are part of the program's workforce development initiative. And volunteers from Regions Bank came to help with painting porches, decorating, and landscaping along Barrone Street.

"With the generous assistance of volunteers from Regions Bank and financial support from the Regions Foundation, we aim to ‘bling the block' of Baronne Street, providing the seniors in our community with more beautiful and welcoming homes to reside in," said Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Executive Director Nicole Barnes. "This collaborative effort not only uplifts the individual households but also contributes to the overall revitalization and enhancement of the neighborhood."

It's a story that needs to be seen in addition to being told. So, the team from Doing More Today takes you along. Watch the video above.

Want to know more? Jericho Road has a track record of serving New Orleans, including by purchasing and updating homes. People in Jericho Road's Workforce Development Program repair homes, which are then sold to underserved homebuyers. The Workforce Development Program hires underemployed workers and trains them in construction skills.

"Jericho Road has an unwavering dedication to empowering people in New Orleans through education, skills training, and home buying opportunities," added Regions Foundation Executive Director Marta Self. "The Regions Foundation is proud to fund this program that addresses needs for affordable housing and workforce development, providing an upward pathway for all involved."

The Regions Foundation provides grants to a range of organizations supporting education and workforce readiness, as well as economic development, community development and financial wellness. The foundation provided a $40,000 grant to support Jericho Road in its efforts.

Community development is a year-round focus for the Regions Foundation and Regions Bank.

Check out these examples, too:

"A Bold Step Forward." Regions Foundation, Jefferson State Community College Unveil Student Success CenterSupporting Women in Skilled Trades: Regions Foundation Announces $100,000 Grant for Moore Community HouseAffordable Housing. Stronger Communities. Regions Foundation Announces Major Investment Benefiting Southeastern CitiesEdging Out Joblessness: Regions Foundation Funds Sarasota Chamber Workforce Readiness Program

About Regions Foundation
The Alabama-based Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764609/Restoring-Homes-Rebuilding-Communities

img.ashx?id=764609
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.