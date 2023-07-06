NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Regions Bank



By Nestor Mato

"That is what it's all about. People coming and giving back to the community," said Jeanne Wickem. The 77-year-old smiled from ear to ear as Regions Bank associates helped her with home improvements.

Because of work like this, seniors can stay in their homes and remain a vibrant part of this spruced-up block in Central City, New Orleans.

Jericho Road Episcopal Housing and the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank, organized this day of giving back called Bling Your Block. Jericho Road brought members of its construction team, who are part of the program's workforce development initiative. And volunteers from Regions Bank came to help with painting porches, decorating, and landscaping along Barrone Street.

"With the generous assistance of volunteers from Regions Bank and financial support from the Regions Foundation, we aim to ‘bling the block' of Baronne Street, providing the seniors in our community with more beautiful and welcoming homes to reside in," said Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Executive Director Nicole Barnes. "This collaborative effort not only uplifts the individual households but also contributes to the overall revitalization and enhancement of the neighborhood."

It's a story that needs to be seen in addition to being told. So, the team from Doing More Today takes you along. Watch the video above.

Want to know more? Jericho Road has a track record of serving New Orleans, including by purchasing and updating homes. People in Jericho Road's Workforce Development Program repair homes, which are then sold to underserved homebuyers. The Workforce Development Program hires underemployed workers and trains them in construction skills.

"Jericho Road has an unwavering dedication to empowering people in New Orleans through education, skills training, and home buying opportunities," added Regions Foundation Executive Director Marta Self. "The Regions Foundation is proud to fund this program that addresses needs for affordable housing and workforce development, providing an upward pathway for all involved."

The Regions Foundation provides grants to a range of organizations supporting education and workforce readiness, as well as economic development, community development and financial wellness. The foundation provided a $40,000 grant to support Jericho Road in its efforts.

Community development is a year-round focus for the Regions Foundation and Regions Bank.

