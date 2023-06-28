Ara Hovnanian Sells 23,307 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 28, 2023, Ara Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO, and 10% Owner of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (

HOV, Financial), sold 23,307 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Ara Hovnanian is a key figure at Hovnanian Enterprises Inc, a leading national homebuilder that designs, constructs, and markets a variety of for-sale housing in 14 states across the United States. The company's operations consist of six segments: Homebuilding Northeast, Homebuilding Mid-Atlantic, Homebuilding Midwest, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Southeast Florida, and Homebuilding West. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc is known for its commitment to excellence in construction and customer service.

Over the past year, Ara Hovnanian has sold a total of 71,100 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 23,307 shares is a continuation of this trend.

1674447663459729408.png

The insider transaction history for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been four insider sells during the same period. This could indicate a bearish sentiment among the insiders of the company.

On the day of Ara Hovnanian's recent sale, shares of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc were trading at $95.08, giving the company a market cap of $578.49 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 3.89, which is lower than the industry median of 8.45 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued when compared to its peers and its own historical data.

1674447681616871424.png

However, the GuruFocus Value of $56.23 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.69 indicate that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The divergence between the price-earnings ratio and the GF Value suggests a complex picture for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc's valuation. While the company appears undervalued based on its price-earnings ratio, the GF Value indicates significant overvaluation. Investors should tread carefully and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

The insider selling trend, coupled with the overvaluation suggested by the GF Value, could be a signal for investors to reassess their positions in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. As always, a comprehensive analysis of the company's fundamentals, industry position, and broader market trends is crucial before making any investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.