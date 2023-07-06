Illinois American Water is awarding seven 2023 Environmental Grants that fund innovative, community-based projects focused on improving, restoring and enhancing local watersheds.

Since 2009, Illinois American Water has contributed more than $300,000 to more than 90 projects throughout Illinois dedicated to water source and environment protection. The grants program supports diverse initiatives including watershed cleanups, reforestation, biodiversity, streamside buffer restoration, wellhead protection, hazardous waste collection, watershed education and more.

Rebecca Losli, Illinois American Water President, said, “Our responsibility as a community’s water company includes helping to protect our water sources. Our company’s annual Environmental Grant Program allows us to support innovative projects within our communities to make a difference in our environment.”

Recipients of 2023 Environmental Grants:

Friends of the Forest Preserves will receive a $2,000 grant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for volunteers participating in workdays and community events. Friends of the Forest Preserves, located in the Chicago area, is engaging 2,000 individuals in volunteer workdays and community-based events at various preserve sites along the North Branch of the Chicago River and the Little Calumet River.

Illinois Enactus, a student organization at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, will receive a $3,100 grant to fund the purchase of a 3D printer and printing filament to support their ongoing hydrologic project. The project's aim is to utilize water meter technology to bring attention and action to the conservation of water on campus at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District will receive a $5,000 grant to fund the implementation of a used tire collection service to be held in conjunction with an existing used old drive offered to community members free of charge. The program will assist in efforts to keep nearby waterways, forest, and private land clean and free from harmful pollutants caused by the improper disposal of used tires. The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation District is partnering with Liberty Tire Recycling, Illinois Recovery as well as the City of Yorkville.

Nature at the Confluence, located in South Beloit, will receive a $1,050 grant to purchase a Plinko Interactive Activity, Spink the Wheel Interactive Activity, a Creatures of our Creeks Display and reading corner books for their new interactive watershed exhibit, "Follow the Drop." Through this new exhibit and public engagement activities, more students and residents will learn stewardship ethics and gain a greater sense of place and personal connection to their watershed. Nature at the Confluence is partnering with the City of South Beloit and Rock River Trail. Nature at the Confluence received a 2022 Environmental Grant for the purchase of their Enviroscape Model.

National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), located near Alton, will receive a $3,080 grant to fund the purchase of 40 chloride testing kits for its Schoolyard Scientists Program. The program will train and support 40 educators from around the region in two community science programs: Winter Chloride Watchers and the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative.

City of Peoria Park District will receive a $610 grant to support the Illinois River Sweep: Peoria Chapter clean up initiative. Illinois River Sweep is a volunteer driven effort to clean up litter along the shores of the Illinois River.

Live Well Streator will receive a full grant request of $3,000 for the Spring Lake Park Enhancement Project. Funds will be used to replace one water fountain with a bottle filling station. The new water fountain will be bi-level and will include a bottle filling station and pet hydration station.

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States.

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people.

