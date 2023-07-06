Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or “the company”) (TSX: SPB) is pleased to publish its third Sustainability Report. The report outlines Superior’s established environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and includes insight into the company’s 2022 operations and future milestones. The Sustainability Report is available at www.superiorplus.com/investor-relations/environmental-social-governance.

In 2022, as part of the development of its sustainability strategy, Superior made significant enhancements to its data collection processes that should enable the company to set future targets to drive meaningful improvements across the organization. Key highlights from the Sustainability Report include:

A five-year low in Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR), Transportation Incident Rate (TIR) and Days Away, Restricted Duty or Transferred Incident Rate (DART)

28.8% of Superior’s workforce self-identify as women, 28.6% are in Corporate and Senior Management positions and 15.4% are Officers

Improved data collection processes allowing Superior to increase the scope and accuracy of its emissions reporting

External assurance of Superior’s disclosed scope 1 and 2 emissions and TRIR

A formal materiality assessment was conducted to understand the sustainability priorities of Superior stakeholders

Superior compensation is linked to ESG metrics

The Board has oversight of sustainability strategy, performance and disclosures

With the acquisition of Certarus in December 2022, Superior achieved the Superior Way Forward acquisition target of $1.9 billion, three years ahead of plan.

“Superior’s resilient base propane business model and strong track record on execution positions us well to capture organic growth opportunities through the transition to a lower carbon energy environment” said Allan MacDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our recent acquisition of Certarus also allows us to significantly expand our low-carbon product offerings for existing and prospective customers looking to lower their carbon footprint. Superior continues to progress and prioritize improved ESG performance.”

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 936,500 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

