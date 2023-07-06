Superior Plus Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or “the company”) (TSX: SPB) is pleased to publish its third Sustainability Report. The report outlines Superior’s established environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and includes insight into the company’s 2022 operations and future milestones. The Sustainability Report is available at www.superiorplus.com/investor-relations/environmental-social-governance.

In 2022, as part of the development of its sustainability strategy, Superior made significant enhancements to its data collection processes that should enable the company to set future targets to drive meaningful improvements across the organization. Key highlights from the Sustainability Report include:

  • A five-year low in Total Recordable Injury Rate (TRIR), Transportation Incident Rate (TIR) and Days Away, Restricted Duty or Transferred Incident Rate (DART)
  • 28.8% of Superior’s workforce self-identify as women, 28.6% are in Corporate and Senior Management positions and 15.4% are Officers
  • Improved data collection processes allowing Superior to increase the scope and accuracy of its emissions reporting
  • External assurance of Superior’s disclosed scope 1 and 2 emissions and TRIR
  • A formal materiality assessment was conducted to understand the sustainability priorities of Superior stakeholders
  • Superior compensation is linked to ESG metrics
  • The Board has oversight of sustainability strategy, performance and disclosures
  • With the acquisition of Certarus in December 2022, Superior achieved the Superior Way Forward acquisition target of $1.9 billion, three years ahead of plan.

“Superior’s resilient base propane business model and strong track record on execution positions us well to capture organic growth opportunities through the transition to a lower carbon energy environment” said Allan MacDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our recent acquisition of Certarus also allows us to significantly expand our low-carbon product offerings for existing and prospective customers looking to lower their carbon footprint. Superior continues to progress and prioritize improved ESG performance.”

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 936,500 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629523528r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629523528/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.