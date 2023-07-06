Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its inaugural commercial spaceflight, ‘Galactic 01,’ which carried 13 research payloads and three crew members from the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy to conduct scientific experiments in a microgravity environment.

The Company will now proceed with post-flight inspections and analysis in preparation for its next commercial mission, ‘Galactic 02,’ which will bring Virgin Galactic’s unique experience to private astronauts. The mission is planned for August, with monthly flights to space beginning thereafter.

Please visit the Virgin Galactic website for the full press release and further information.

Press materials clear for your use can be accessed via the Virgin Galactic Press FTP, including:

New ‘Galactic 01’ B-Roll and Photos

B-Roll and Photos ‘Galactic 01’ Payload Fact Sheet

Payload Fact Sheet Virgin Galactic Research Summary

Press FTP for Full Catalog of Hi-Res Imagery from All Flights

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is an aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers with its advanced air and space vehicles. It has developed a spaceflight system designed to connect the world to the love, wonder and awe created by space travel and to offer customers a transformative experience. You can find more information at https://www.virgingalactic.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our spaceflight systems, expected flight schedule, timing of subsequent commercial launches, scaling of our future fleet, repeatable and reliable access to space, validation of the astronaut experience, and future endeavors of our spaceflight crew are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.virgingalactic.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629691742/en/