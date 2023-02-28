NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Luminar Technologies, Inc..



Shareholders who purchased shares of LAZR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 28, 2023 to March 17, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s photonic integrated circuit (“PIC”) to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

