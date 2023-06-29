BJ'S RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH THE RETURN OF THE ICONIC PEANUT BUTTER S'MORES PIZOOKIE® AND EXCITING NEW MENU ITEMS

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2023

BJ's Restaurants unveils nine new menu items, plus the return of the beloved Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie®, just in time for Summer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing s'more exciting than new s'mmer specials, and today, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) debuts nine brand-new menu items and announces the return of its fan-favorite Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie®! From savory starters and creative cocktails to new take-out and delivery specials, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is refreshing its robust menu to feature even more surprises for guests.

BJs_Logo.jpg

"BJ's fans have spoken, and we are excited to not only bring back our most-coveted seasonal flavor, Peanut Butter S'mores, but also expand our menu with crave-able new dishes and innovative cocktails," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "We have a feeling BJ's guests will be thrilled with these unique and fun additions that promise to enhance the BJ's experience and become new fan favorites!"

Back by popular demand, the world-famous Peanut Butter S'mores Pizookie® is the perfect shareable dessert for peak summer nostalgia. Featuring a warm, ooey-gooey Ghirardelli® triple chocolate cookie piled high with peanut butter, toasted marshmallows, and finished with rich vanilla bean ice cream, the creative take on summer s'mores transports guests to sweet fireside memories.

For a refreshing sip or cool off on a hot summer's day, BJ's is introducing four creative takes on the classic Margarita. The new, one-of-a-kind White Peach Boba-Rita is a flavor sensation with juicy peaches and strawberry boba. For the sweet taste of summer heat, the Spicy Mango Margarita includes fresh jalapeños and a Tajin rim. As a more refreshing way of cooling off from the heat, the Casamigos Watermelon Margarita is a light alternative, infused with fresh watermelon and finished with a tajin rim. Rounding out the new and improved margarita menu is the BJ's Grand Patrón Margarita features a mini bottle of Grand Marnier topping off the glass.

Three new savory summer hits have also been added to BJ's menu, including Hickory Brisket Nachos that are a great addition to any backyard barbecue this summer. For a salty bar snack, BJ's kitchen and brewing teams have elevated the popular soft pretzel with the Big Twist Pretzel with BJ's Beer Cheese, a warm pizza-oven-baked pretzel with a side of BJ's Brewhouse Blonde® beer cheese and honey Dijon mustard for dipping. Last but certainly not least, BJ's rounds out its new menu updates with the original Buffalo Stampede Chicken Pasta with crispy chicken over pasta tossed in a creamy and spicy buffalo sauce with a refreshing ranch drizzle.

For those planning pool parties, and backyard barbecues this summer, BJ's has two new crowd-pleasing dishes available exclusively via takeout and delivery, including the Cheeseburger Pizza, an unexpected combination of two summer favorites that features a fire-grilled beef crumble and BJ's signature burger sauce and pizza crust. For a lighter yet equally satisfying option on a warm summer night, the Chicken Tortilla Pasta is BJ's creative take on the classic chicken tortilla soup.

With these innovative additions to the BJ's menu this summer, the beloved restaurant offers countless combinations for a summer to remember. For more information on BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, please visit bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine in, take out, delivery, and large-party catering. For more information on BJ's, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA46176&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjs-restaurant--brewhouse-kicks-off-summer-with-the-return-of-the-iconic-peanut-butter-smores-pizookie-and-exciting-new-menu-items-301867004.html

SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA46176&Transmission_Id=202306291200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA46176&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.