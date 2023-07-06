Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced the opening of a limited time Snoopified restaurant location in celebration of the brand’s latest partnership with Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg is famously the king of late nights, and if you thought the iconic Snoop’s Munchie Meal was the only way he was partnering with Jack in the Box, the restaurant that never sleeps, you were absolutely wrong. The two California legends are just getting started. Welcome to Dogg in tha Box, may Snoop take your order?

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629843879/en/

Dogg in tha Box is the mash up fans never knew they needed but will never forget, transporting them to what Jack in the Box would look like in the Snoopiverse. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dogg in tha Box is the mash up fans never knew they needed but will never forget, transporting them to what Jack in the Box would look like in the Snoopiverse. Fans of the two California legends can order from a totally Snoopified menu: Snizzacks and Sidez from Curleez to Jalepenizzle Poppers, to Bizurgers like the D-O-Double-Jack and Tasy Mothercluckers (Jack’s famous chicken sandwiches).

Dogg in tha Box fans can visit the 24-hour pop up beginning on June 29 to July 2 at 1220 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302 to experience the exclusive Snoopadelic Shake with the purchase of a Snoop Munchie Meal and more:

Exclusive Snoopadelic Shake: Get a free thick and creamy vanilla shake blended with orange juice and finished with whipped topping and a cherry with every Snoop Munchie Meal purchase.

Snoop’s Munchie Mix: Drop it like it’s hot to some of his most iconic music while you munch on your Curly Fries.

Fan Experiences: Come sit on Snoop’s throne, enjoy a mural featuring Snoop and Jack Box, spot themed lowriders, and more.

Limited Edition Merch: 90s themed swag to rep Jack and the OG wherever you go.



For those unable to join our late night experience in Inglewood, Snoop’s Munchie Meal is also available at Jack locations nationwide, on www.jackinthebox.com and on the Jack app from June 12 to August 6, 2023, ya dig?!

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Category: Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629843879/en/