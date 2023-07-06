After four years away, BlizzCon® 2023–Blizzard Entertainment’s two-day global gaming convention–returns to Anaheim, California on November 3-4, with the first wave of tickets available for purchase July 8. This year, BlizzCon will be a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, bringing attendees into the universes of Warcraft®, Diablo®, and Overwatch® with massive installations, art, and spaces where friends can connect and learn what’s next for our games. For those who wish to watch BlizzCon 2023 online, all on-stage content will also be available via live streaming at no cost.

The first wave of tickets for BlizzCon will be available Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m. PDT via AXS at AXS.com, with the second wave of tickets available Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. PDT.

“We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back to Anaheim for BlizzCon 2023,” said April McKee, executive producer of BlizzCon. “This year, we are doubling down on the community experience for both in-person and virtual attendees, with beautiful, immersive activations throughout the Anaheim Convention Center, as well as providing all BlizzCon on-stage content for free via livestream for our global community. We have so many exciting things planned, and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

“Gaming is about making connections with others, creating memories, and above all else, having fun–BlizzCon is our celebration of that,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great, and whether our players are attending in person or joining us virtually, we’re looking forward to showing them what’s next for Blizzard.”

General Admission tickets can be purchased for $299 USD, which includes:

a live event ticket

in-game goodies

the official BlizzCon Backpack

early access to the BlizzCon Store

The Portal Pass is also available for $799 USD, which includes all the General Admission perks, and:

separate registration line

separate security line

exclusive Portal Pass Lounge access private concessions, private viewing lounge, gameplay experiences, concierge support, and more

early entrance to Anaheim Convention Center (Lounge only - Friday and Saturday)

Please check out the blog (news.blizzard.com/news/23973732) and BlizzCon.com for further information about contests, charity auctions, and more.

