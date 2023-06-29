Global optical fibre and cable supplier YOFC presents extensive lineup of products and solutions at MWC Shanghai 2023

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023

Lighting up the Digital Future

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) is participating in Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2023 ("MWC Shanghai 2023") at Booth N2.B10, where they are showcasing their innovative products and solutions under the theme "Lighting up the Digital Future". The exhibition covers a wide range of categories, including New Optical Fibre & New Materials, Computing Network Infrastructure, Marine Communication, Digital and Smart Manufacturing, Digital Power, Digital Transportation and F5G Digital Life. MWC Shanghai 2023 is recognized as the largest and most influential mobile communications event in Asia. YOFC's presence at the event highlights their ability to create value for customers and contribute to the growth of the digital economy through technological innovation.

image_1.jpg

ChatGPT has rapidly gained global recognition since its launch earlier this year, highlighting its immense potential to revolutionize the economy and society. The advent of the AI chatbot and other cutting-edge digital technologies is set to accelerate digital transformation across various industries. Speaking at the "Digital Everything - Building Digital Nations" sub-forum during MWC Shanghai 2023, Nie Lei, vice president at YOFC, emphasized the growing digital demands and emerging businesses. He also highlighted the critical need for a robust digital infrastructure that offers higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved reliability to accommodate the data explosion. To leverage this unprecedented opportunity, YOFC has taken proactive steps to participate in digital development, evolving from a specialized optical fibre and cable manufacturer into a holistic solution provider.

YOFC has been committed to developing new innovative optical fibre and cable. By rolling out the BRIGHTS series of high-performance optical fibre and cable products and solutions, the company aims to create an intelligent, efficient, safe and stable optical network ecosystem for all-scenario applications, optimize and upgrade digital infrastructure, and support the growth of the digital economy. In the field of Marine Communication, YOFC creates a digital ecosystem for transoceanic transmission by exploring marine environments and overcoming geographical limitations. In addition, the company prioritizes the advancement of key technologies for digital manufacturing such as digital twins and industrial big data, fostering a new era of intelligent manufacturing. YOFC has also created an innovative smart grid system that propels the digital transformation of the power sector. In the transportation sector, the company incorporates digital technologies into rail systems, ensuring safe and efficient operation of digital cities. Furthermore, the company provides a minimalist, efficient and reliable pre-connected solution for fifth generation fixed network applications, empowering the development of intelligent infrastructure, with the ultimate goal of building a better digital future for all.

image_2.jpg

Since 2014, YOFC has been expanding its international operations in countries and regions targeted by the Belt and Road Initiative. With five production facilities in Brazil, Indonesia, Poland and South Africa alongside over 50 subsidiaries and branch offices outside of its home market of China, the company has built a global marketing and service network spanning over 90 countries and regions worldwide, facilitating the construction of global digital infrastructure.

As the digital economy remains a driving force for global development and progress, YOFC, based on its mission of "Smart Link Better Life", is dedicated to extending optical fibre connections worldwide. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by promoting the adoption of optical fibres globally while strengthening the all-optical foundation of the digital economy through the provision of top-notch products and solutions, ultimately contributing to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

https://en.yofc.com/

favicon.png?sn=CN43234&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-optical-fibre-and-cable-supplier-yofc-presents-extensive-lineup-of-products-and-solutions-at-mwc-shanghai-2023-301867273.html

SOURCE YOFC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN43234&Transmission_Id=202306291308PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN43234&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.