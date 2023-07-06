Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust(“Primaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: PMZ.UN) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after the market closes. Senior leadership will be hosting a conference call and webcast presentation on August 4, 2023.

Conference Call: Date: Friday August 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada please dial: 1-833-950-0062 For International please dial: 1-833-470-1428 Passcode: 256362 Webcast: Link: Please go to the Investor Relations section on Primaris’ website or click here.

The call will be accessible for replay until August 18, 2023, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 with access code 218673, or on the Investor Relations section of the website.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris is Canada’s only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 10.9 million square feet valued at approximately $3.1 billion at Primaris’ share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

