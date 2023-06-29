FAZE ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation of FaZe Holdings, Inc.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who hold FaZe Holdings, Inc. ("FAZE") (NASDAQ: FAZE) stock.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the FAZE board of directors.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://zlk.com/mna2/faze-holdings-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The FAZE investigation concerns whether the FAZE board of directors has breached fiduciary duties owed to the company's stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

