Perficient Named a 2023 Top Workplace in the United States

15 minutes ago
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been named a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award winner by Energage. Perficient ranks #12 in the list of top 100 largest employers in the United States, making it the highest-ranked digital consultancy in its category.

The Top Workplaces USA award is based on participation in a voluntary employee engagement survey from Energage, an employee and research technology firm. This award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work by prioritizing a people-centered culture.

“This Top Workplaces recognition is an amazing testament to the people-first, collaborative and inclusive culture we are building at Perficient,” said Jeff Davis, Chairman and CEO, Perficient. “Our colleagues – a global team of strategists, engineers, designers, and developers – fuel Perficient’s growth and success. We continue to make significant investments into our colleague experience to further enable them to deliver innovative digital solutions to many of the world’s biggest brands, and to support their professional growth, diverse talents, and expertise.”

Perficient has earned several culture awards in recent years, including Top Workplace designations in Atlanta, St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Dallas, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Orange County. Its culture emphasizes “Growth For Everyone,” providing colleagues professional development opportunities, resources, and tools to advance career growth. It also fosters global connections and community involvement through its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – Women in Technology, Perficient Giving, and Cultural Connections. Each ERG brings together a community of active and passionate colleagues who engage in activities that drive collaboration, culture, and career growth to further meaningful causes. In addition, Perficient prioritizes advancing STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities.

Perficient colleagues are dedicated to making a difference for clients, partners, colleagues, and communities. For more information about Perficient’s award-winning culture, read our Life at Perficient blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2023. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other securities filings.

