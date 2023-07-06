NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / At Rayonier, safety is a way of life and a cornerstone of our culture. It is embedded within every action we take and guided by a fundamental respect for people. Rayonier's commitment to safety extends beyond our employees. Our contractor workforce also partners with us when it comes to safety. In 2022 more than 650 Rayonier contractors in 8 different states attended in-person safety training which brought them up to speed on OSHA requirements and prepared them to implement their own active, written safety programs.

Our Safety Star recognition program is designed to promote role model behaviors in safety. This June, we are excited to recognize the entire Greater Georgia resource unit for its dedication to safety as a way of life.

When nominating the unit for the honor, Operations Safety Manager Patrick Hughes said, "It takes an entire team dedicated to safety to work with our contractors in developing their safety programs. Greater Georgia has worked diligently with their contractor workforce to meet various safety goals."

Brian Shaker, Senior Timber Marketing Manager, emphasized the far-reaching implications of our new policy when he said, "For far too long, complacency, as it relates to safety, has been the ‘norm' across forestry operations in the southeast. Raising the bar is the right thing to do and long overdue. It's no surprise to me that our GGRU team would take great pride in helping Rayonier and our contractors lead such an important cultural change within the industry."

Senior Administrative Assistant Carolyn Mobley has been honing a safety mindset for her entire career. She understands the importance of speaking up when she sees someone do something unsafe. She doesn't ever want to wonder "Why didn't I say something?" She also looks for opportunities to remind others of the ABCs of safety - Always Be Careful. "When I tell people to be safe or be careful, it is coming from the heart because I want each of my coworkers and contractors to go home safely at the end of the day."

To learn more about Rayonier's safety principles, visit https://www.rayonier.com/sustainability/responsible-stewardship/social/.

Rayonier Employees, Dublin, GA



