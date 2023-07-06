LyondellBasell Invests in Carbon Neutrality Venture Fund

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB, Financial) announced its investment in a new Carbon Neutrality Fund led by Chrysalix Venture Capital. The fund will support emerging companies developing and deploying new low-carbon technologies, focusing on hard-to-abate sectors, such as the chemicals industry. These investments expand LyondellBasell's venture capital activities to help advance its ambitious sustainability goals.

"Sustainability is integrated into our business strategy, and we are confident the Carbon Neutrality Fund will help us advance our industry-leading climate goals, as we create value, and develop products and solutions that contribute to a better tomorrow." said Jim Seward, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at LyondellBasell. "Chrysalix Venture Capital has an established track record of investing in new climate technologies and a strong focus on developing innovative solutions for hard-to-abate sectors, including chemicals."

"We are pleased to welcome LyondellBasell and other leading international investors to the Carbon Neutrality Fund," said Fred van Beuningen, Managing Partner at Chrysalix Venture Capital. "Working closely with our Limited Partners, the Fund will connect leading companies with outstanding entrepreneurs, linking market driven problems to innovative solutions while seizing the value creation opportunity of carbon neutrality. Technologies that support carbon neutrality offer a value creation and a new business opportunity, companies with a proactive carbon strategy will create long term sources of differentiation."

In addition to Chrysalix, LyondellBasell has invested in Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund, Infinity Recycling, and HX Venture. These venture capital funds are focused on accelerating the development of infrastructure and recycling technologies needed to address plastic waste challenges in North America, Europe, and Asia. These investments align with the company's goal that for every dollar LyondellBasell invests in venture funds addressing critical sustainability challenges, the company helps catalyze another five dollars from co-investors.

About LyondellBasell
We are LyondellBasell - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement for LyondellBasell

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management of LyondellBasell which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. When used in this release, the words "believe," "may," "will," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully develop or deploy low-carbon technologies, meet our sustainability goals or connect with other leading companies and entrepreneurs. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investors page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

