BuzzFeed, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

45 minutes ago
BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the market closes. BuzzFeed, Inc. Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti, President Marcela Martin and CFO Felicia DellaFortuna will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 PM ET.

The financial results conference call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News and Events. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start time.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629299291/en/

