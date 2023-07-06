Jackson Financial Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) will announce financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Jackson’s press release and supplemental financial materials will be available at investors.jackson.com.

Jackson will host a conference call and webcast Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET to review the results. The live webcast is open to the public and can be accessed at investors.jackson.com. A replay will be available following the call. To register for the webcast, please click here.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

