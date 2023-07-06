Accolade exceeds guidance for fiscal first quarter and raises guidance for fiscal year 2024

SEATTLE, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. ( ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2023.

“Our consistently strong financial results reinforce our belief that an advocacy-led care delivery strategy is the key to transforming the U.S. healthcare system. We are seeing the proof points in our growing customer base and sales momentum, and also through our customers' outcomes, engagement and measurable ROI. We are especially excited by the growth we are witnessing in virtual primary care, which is the key to people living their healthiest lives. For too long, healthcare has been a series of siloed episodes. An advocacy-led care delivery strategy facilitates a coordinated patient journey and tighter collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem, while delivering better health outcomes and tremendous customer satisfaction,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Highlights for Fiscal First Quarter ended May 31, 2023

Three Months Ended May 31, % 2023 2022 Change(3) (in millions, except percentages) GAAP Financial Data: Revenue $ 93.2 $ 85.5 9 % Net loss(1) $ (38.4 ) $ (342.8 ) 89 % Non-GAAP Financial Data(2): Adjusted EBITDA $ (12.6 ) $ (15.4 ) 18 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 40.6 $ 39.0 4 % Adjusted Gross Margin 43.5 % 45.6 %

(1) A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $299.7 million was recorded during the three months ended May 31, 2022. (2) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (3) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.

Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Accolade exceeded both our top and bottom line guidance in the first fiscal quarter. Our One Accolade initiative is creating a more streamlined organization, benefiting overall costs, decision making and strategic planning. We are raising our guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year and remain confident in our path to achieving profitability.”

Financial Outlook

Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.

For the fiscal second quarter ending August 31, 2023, we expect:

Revenue between $93 million and $95 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(11) million and $(14) million

For the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, we expect:

Revenue between $410 million and $414 million

Adjusted EBITDA between $(6) million and $(12) million

Accolade has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and has not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade ( ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade’s employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Financial Tables

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:

Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(In thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation and severance costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, severance costs, and other expense (income). Severance costs include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. Other expense (income) includes foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss:





For the three months ended May 31, 2023, acquisition and integration-related costs represent expenses associated with litigation inherited through the PlushCare acquisition. Refer to Note 10 in our condensed consolidated financial statements for further details.

Severance costs represent expenses associated with workforce realignment actions taken by management.