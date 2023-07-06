SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Net sales of $383 million, down 17.1% versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 25.7%, up 100 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 28.0%, up 230 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $(0.50) versus $0.44 in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 versus $0.87 in the year-ago quarter

Record cash and cash equivalents of $401 million

Announced agreement to sell an 81% interest in SMART Modular Technologies do Brasil – Indústria e Comércio de Componentes Ltda. (“SMART Brazil”)

“The team achieved strong results for the third quarter in what remains a challenging global economic environment. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 28.0%, an improvement of 230 basis points from the same period last year, and achieved non-GAAP earnings of $0.66 per share. In addition, we exited the third quarter with a strong balance sheet, including record cash and cash equivalents of $401 million,” commented the Company’s CEO Mark Adams. “With the announced agreement to sell an 81% interest in SMART Brazil on June 13, we are continuing our transformation to a high-performance, high-availability enterprise solutions company, and believe we are positioned to benefit from emerging trends in AI, machine learning and data analytics,” indicated Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY22 Q3 FY23 Q2 FY23 Q3 FY22 Net sales $ 383.3 $ 429.2 $ 462.5 $ 383.3 $ 429.2 $ 462.5 Gross profit 98.6 110.4 114.5 107.2 123.9 118.9 Operating income (loss) (8.8 ) (7.2 ) 35.3 36.3 51.4 54.3 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH (24.5 ) (27.2 ) 24.1 33.1 37.6 45.9 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.50 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 0.87

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding the Company’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release.

Business Outlook

As of June 29, 2023, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:

GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Net sales $375 million +/- $25 million — $375 million +/- $25 million Gross margin 26% +/- 1% 2% (A) 28% +/- 1% Operating expenses $87 million +/- $2 million ($16) million (B)(C) $71 million +/- $2 million Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.02 +/- $0.15 $0.43 (A)(B)(C)(D) $0.45 +/- $0.15 Diluted shares 54.5 million (2) million 52.5 million

Non-GAAP adjustments (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 8 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 13 (C) Other adjustments included in operating expenses 3 (D) Estimated income tax effects (3 ) $ 21

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

