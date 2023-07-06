Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX: JWEL), announced today the appointment of François Vimard to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Vimard to our Board of Directors,” said Tim Penner, Board Chair. “Mr. Vimard’s deep retail background and experience shaping the Canadian grocery landscape will help Jamieson reach new heights as the leading vitamin, mineral, and supplement brand. Mr. Vimard also brings important financial and technological experience that will benefit our strategic plans as we look to expedite our growth on the global stage.”

Mr. Vimard is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of grocery retail experience, including 22 years at Empire Company, one of Canada’s leading grocery companies. During his tenure at Empire, Mr. Vimard served as Chief Financial Officer from 2007 to 2014, and was appointed interim President and Chief Executive Officer in 2016, a position which he held until his retirement from the company in 2017. Mr. Vimard is a seasoned board member who currently serves as chair of the Board of Kruger Products Inc., Canada’s leading manufacturer of tissue products which is publicly traded as KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO). He also serves on the boards of GS1 Canada, a not-for-profit company that manages global barcode standards, and Andrew Peller LTD (ADW.B), a Canadian-based winery company. He previously served on the board for Market GoodFood (FOOD), a consumer-focused meal kit delivery company.

“I am proud to be joining the Jamieson Wellness Board of Directors,” said Mr. Vimard. “From my years of working closely with CPG partners in the grocery channel, I am confident that I can bring valuable insights to help Jamieson continue to build its global growth story. Jamieson is an extraordinary Canadian company with a longstanding positive reputation and an exciting future ahead. I look forward to contributing to the Board and making a positive impact for all stakeholders.”

Mr. Vimard’s appointment to the Jamieson Wellness Board of Directors is effective as of July 1, 2023. He will also serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company’s future plans, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, objectives, economic performance or expectations. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “estimate” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2023 and under the “Risk Factors” section in the management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of the Company filed May 4, 2023 (the “MD&A”). This information is based on the Company’s reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company’s results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See “Forward-looking Information” and “Risk Factors” within the Company’s MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

