Synchrony's CareCredit Integration with Nextech Expands Practice and Patient Financial Options

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Integration expansion enables streamlined payment options for Nextech clients

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers, and Synchrony (: SYF), a premier consumer financial services provider, today announced an expansion of their integration functionality. Synchrony's CareCredit health and wellness credit card has now been integrated into Nextech's software.

Nextech's innovative technology provides a unified, specialty-specific solution that simplifies the delivery of excellent patient care. Its intuitive solution improves operational efficiency by reducing administrative burdens, enhancing patient care, and optimizing financial performance. This new built-in patient payment feature gives Nextech customers greater flexibility to deliver an outstanding patient experience and enhance the practice's financial performance.

“The cost of healthcare has been rising for years, and out-of-pocket expenses for patients are higher than ever,” said Chuck Danner, General Manager of Payments at Nextech. “The expansion of our relationship, which now includes the addition of CareCredit into our software, empowers practices to manage a broader range of patient financial circumstances.”

The CareCredit health and wellness credit card is a way for people to pay for care not covered by insurance, including elective procedures, copays, deductibles, and coinsurance, often with special financing.

“Synchrony’s CareCredit was created with the goal of helping people pay for the health and wellness services they want for themselves and their family,” said Greg Pierce, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Health & Wellness at Synchrony. “Our expanded integration with Nextech will positively impact the patient financial experience and help further simplify provider financial workflows.”

With Nextech’s enhanced integration with CareCredit, front office and billing staff can now auto-post payments and refunds in the billing ledger and automatically batch pre-screen patients before scheduled appointments. Practices benefit from time savings, more accurate processing, and increased patient collection rates, while patients are able to choose customized payment options resulting in an enhanced healthcare experience.

“Specialty medical practices must offer innovative payment methods to support the needs of today's patients,” Danner said. “Seamless integration of CareCredit into Nextech enables clinics to immediately offer patients a variety of simple, budget-friendly financing options, helping alleviate the stress of self-pay responsibility.”

For more information about Nextech's proprietary solutions including integrated EHR and Practice Management software, go to https://www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, and Plastic Surgery.

Chris Farrell
VP, Marketing
(813) 998-4229

ti?nf=ODg2NzIyNyM1NjcyMzMwIzIwODYxNTI=
Nextech-Systems-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.