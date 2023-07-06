AlTi Announces Board Appointment

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“AlTi"), a leading independent global wealth and asset manager, today announced the appointment of Norma Corio to its Board of Directors (“Board”), following the departure of Hazel McNeilage, effective June 29, 2023.

“I am thrilled to welcome Norma to our Board as AlTi embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Michael Tiedemann, Chief Executive Officer of AlTi Global. “Norma offers over four decades of public company, banking and capital markets experience which will be invaluable in establishing AlTi as a leading global wealth and asset management platform in the public markets. I would like to thank Hazel for her contributions to the Board and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Ms. Corio began her career at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she held a variety of roles spanning 30 years, including Head of Restructuring in the firm’s Investment Banking division as well as Treasurer during the 2008 financial crisis. Most recently, she served as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at One Equity Partners (OEP), arranging debt financing for portfolio companies. Prior to joining OEP, Ms. Corio served as the Chief Financial Officer of American Express Global Business Travel (NYSE: GBTG), and was Co-President of Miller Buckfire, a Stifel company. Ms. Corio also currently serves on the boards of multiple public and private companies, including Chair of the Audit Committee for Finance of America Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOA), Chair of the Audit Committee for Omni Environmental Solutions, Inc., Chair of the Compensation Committee for Wood Technology, Inc. and as a member of the Audit Committee for Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SWX: CICN). Additionally, she was previously on the board of GO Acquisition Corp. as Audit Committee Chair and a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committees from 2020 to 2022.

About AlTi
AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and asset manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi’s comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing and generating a net positive impact through its business activities. The firm currently manages or advises on approximately $67 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with over 460 professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit us at www.Alti-global.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230629779112r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629779112/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.