AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI) (“AlTi"), a leading independent global wealth and asset manager, today announced the appointment of Norma Corio to its Board of Directors (“Board”), following the departure of Hazel McNeilage, effective June 29, 2023.

“I am thrilled to welcome Norma to our Board as AlTi embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Michael Tiedemann, Chief Executive Officer of AlTi Global. “Norma offers over four decades of public company, banking and capital markets experience which will be invaluable in establishing AlTi as a leading global wealth and asset management platform in the public markets. I would like to thank Hazel for her contributions to the Board and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Ms. Corio began her career at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she held a variety of roles spanning 30 years, including Head of Restructuring in the firm’s Investment Banking division as well as Treasurer during the 2008 financial crisis. Most recently, she served as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at One Equity Partners (OEP), arranging debt financing for portfolio companies. Prior to joining OEP, Ms. Corio served as the Chief Financial Officer of American Express Global Business Travel (NYSE: GBTG), and was Co-President of Miller Buckfire, a Stifel company. Ms. Corio also currently serves on the boards of multiple public and private companies, including Chair of the Audit Committee for Finance of America Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOA), Chair of the Audit Committee for Omni Environmental Solutions, Inc., Chair of the Compensation Committee for Wood Technology, Inc. and as a member of the Audit Committee for Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SWX: CICN). Additionally, she was previously on the board of GO Acquisition Corp. as Audit Committee Chair and a member of the Nominating and Compensation Committees from 2020 to 2022.

About AlTi

AlTi is a leading independent global wealth and asset manager providing entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, institutions, and emerging next-generation leaders with fiduciary capabilities as well as alternative investment strategies and advisory services. AlTi’s comprehensive offering is underscored by a commitment to impact or values-aligned investing and generating a net positive impact through its business activities. The firm currently manages or advises on approximately $67 billion in combined assets and has an expansive network with over 460 professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit us at www.Alti-global.com.

