Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Following the press release, David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer, will review the results during a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available at the same location and archived on the site for one year.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc., a Fortune® 500 Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company™ are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,500 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

