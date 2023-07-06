Armada Hoffler To Discuss Second Quarter Earnings On August 3rd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, August 3, 2023. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on the same day, senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

To listen to the call, dial (+1) 888 396 8049 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 416 764 8646 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 79880370. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company’s website, ArmadaHoffler.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Sunday, September 3, 2023. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 877 674 7070 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 416 764 8692 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 880370#. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Armada Hoffler
Armada Hoffler (: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler
Dir. Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (757) 612-4248

