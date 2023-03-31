Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023, after U.S. markets close.

On Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at investors.principal.com.

The Friday, July 28 conference call can be accessed through one of the following:

Connect to investors.principal.com to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on investors.principal.com approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.



Via telephone by registering in advance through Call Me, a zero hold-time telephone dial-back service, or by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 877-407-0832 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-689-8433 (International callers)



About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 62 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of March 31, 2023

2 Ethisphere, 2023

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629423991/en/