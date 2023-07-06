ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Melanated Cares Foundation, a nonprofit created to encourage people of color to embrace the outdoors, is pleased to announce that this year’s annual event, Melanated Campout, will be powered by Winnebago Industries (: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products, which has officially signed on as the title sponsor for the organization’s flagship camping retreat.



Actively working to create diverse and inclusive outdoor spaces, Melanated Campout will return to Georgia on Friday, September 29th to Sunday, October 1st. The event marks the second year Winnebago Industries and Melanated Cares have come together to support the campout after launching a successful partnership in 2022.

“The Winnebago Industries Foundation’s continued support has opened new doors for our organization,” said Jocelyn McCants, Melanated Campout co-founder. “We continue to scale year after year, and with such an incredible company powering our annual retreat, Melanated Campout is reaching new audiences and introducing hundreds of first-time campers to the beauty of the outdoors.”

Hundreds of diverse campers will be welcomed to an exclusive campground that offers RV sites with electricity, cable TV, premium and primitive tents, and cabins for an upscale camping experience. Attendees will also enjoy scenic lake views, a marina, golfing, restaurants and more, in addition to Melanated Campout’s iconic event itinerary which includes activities from yoga, to guided fishing, to lip sync battles. In the five years since its inception, the group has hosted more than 1,500 campers.

“After a successful collaboration last year, we’re excited to continue our partnership and create an inclusive atmosphere in the outdoors,” said Jil Littlejohn Bostick, executive director, Winnebago Industries Foundation. “Melanated Cares is an organization with an incredible history of conceptualizing and executing large-scale events that center on inclusion and we share a commitment to making the outdoors a place for everyone as part of our ‘All In, Outdoors’ approach.”

For more information and to purchase tickets to this year’s event, please visit melanatedcampout.com . To learn more about Winnebago Industries’ All In, Outdoors initiative, please visit www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/inclusion .

About Melanated Campout

Melanated Campout is a Black and women-owned company that’s inspiring more people of color to camp and enjoy outdoor adventures. Melanated Campout meets campers where they are, offering camping opportunities for all comfort levels ranging from experienced to new campers. The aim is to ensure that every camper has a healthy and enjoyable experience, leaves camp with an appreciation for the wonder and beauty of the natural environment, and feels inspired to encourage their family and friends to connect with nature.

About Winnebago Industries and Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community/