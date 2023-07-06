DETROIT, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ONB) – Old National Bank celebrated the opening of its first Metro Detroit-area commercial banking office in June with a launch event at the Detroit Athletic Center. The event introduced the Metro Detroit team, as well as the ONB executive leadership team, to clients attending from in and outside of Detroit.

“The team, many long-time friends, is tremendous and the response from the community has been fantastic,” said Metro Detroit Market President Rick Hampson. “We’re here, and we’re here to stay. Our plan is to build something really great."

Metro Detroit joins other major Old National markets in Michigan, including Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

“As a Midwestern bank with roots dating back to 1834, Old National is known for building long-term, highly personalized relationships with our clients while also strongly investing in the communities we serve,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “We are incredibly excited about the growth and vitality that are driving Metro Detroit forward today, and we look forward to being active, dedicated partners in that progress.”

The Metro Detroit team is headquartered in Troy at the Liberty Center. Spanning 11 counties, the Metro Detroit area is home to more than 1,500 companies with $50-500 million in revenue, 10 of which are Fortune 500 companies. Specialty banking offerings out of the Metro Detroit office will include commercial real estate and project management, employee stock ownership plans and asset-based lending, and senior retirement housing and healthcare expertise.



Old National’s Metro Detroit Market President Rick Hampson will report to George Bailey, the company’s Michigan state executive.

“What excites me most about this expansion is that we have the right team and relationships in place to serve this important market,” Bailey said. “This builds upon the great work we are doing with our clients throughout Michigan, and the move into Metro Detroit represents a natural growth progression for the bank.”

The Old National Metro Detroit team is comprised of:

Rick Hampson, Metro Detroit Market President – Joined ONB in 2023 with 27+ years of commercial banking experience in large corporate syndicated banking and middle market banking. His investment experience includes fundraising, capital markets, and private equity investment as well as investment banking and managing M&A advisory efforts. He has an MBA from Columbia University and is a current Board Member for Gleaners Community Food Bank, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Andrea Boucher, Commercial Real Estate, SVP – Specializing in financing commercial real estate acquisitions, refinances, ground-up construction, and bridge loans, she has over 20 years of experience, most recently with Flagstar Bank. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Central Michigan University and serves on the Board of the Macomb Food Program.

Neran Shaya, Senior Housing Finance, SVP – With experience in healthcare and education, she has been successful in developing business, structuring, and negotiating credit facilities, and maintaining credit quality. She received her Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Wayne State University and serves on several not-for-profit Boards.

Daniel Zinser, Corporate Banking, SVP -- Responsible for helping lead Old National’s growth effort in Southeast Michigan, he has more than 15 years of commercial banking experience including credit, portfolio management, middle market, and large corporate lending. He has an MBA and a BS in Finance from the University of Detroit Mercy.

Sarah Knapp, Specialty Lending, VP -- Responsible for providing lending solutions specializing in ownership transitions, company acquisitions and growth capital, she has more than 20 years of specialty banking experience. She was previously a Vice President for First Midwest Specialty Lending Group and earned her BS and MS in Finance from Walsh College. She is an active member in several associations.

Adam Zale, CRE Underwriter -- Part of a new Old National commercial team in Southeast Michigan, he has more than 18 years of banking experience, most recently with Flagstar Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Maranatha Baptist University.

Kevin Goryl, Strategic Talent Sourcer -- An experienced research project manager in the staffing and recruiting industry, he has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from Western Michigan University.

The Metro Detroit office has already begun sponsoring critical community nonprofits, such as Gleaners Community Food Bank, and ended the launch event by presenting a $5,000 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Detroit. Old National focuses on strengthening and supporting the communities it serves, and in 2022 invested approximately $10.5 million in Midwest communities through charitable giving and grants through the Old National Bank Foundation.



ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp ( ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $48 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

