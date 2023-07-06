BATAVIA, Ill. and LENEXA, Kan., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. ( HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has been selected as the exclusive provider of managed cybersecurity services for business customers of EverFast Fiber Networks, the first independent fiber optic Internet Service Provider (ISP) headquartered in the Kansas City metro area.



The new partnership involves bundling High Wire’s Overwatch advanced cybersecurity managed services with networking technology and blazingly-fast Internet provided by EverFast. The bundle will include Managed Secure Edge with SD-WAN along with Overwatch Email Security and Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (MEDR) to help reduce cyber risk and insure optimal business application performance for small and medium-sized businesses and enterprises.

“Our new cybersecurity partnership with High Wire advances our goal of providing our business customers with worry-free internet,” stated EverFast CEO Paul Krueger. “We prioritize seamless service and reliability, so we chose High Wire because they can support this mission with best-of-breed technologies and a team of U.S.-based cybersecurity experts available 24/7. They take the complexity out of managed cybersecurity and enable us to effectively address the compliance requirements of organizations both large and small.”

High Wire’s Overwatch managed cybersecurity solution overlays its Chicago-based security operation center (SOC) with Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), and is powered by its proprietary Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) technology. Together, these technologies effectively cut through the ‘noise’ and enable rapid user drill down for addressing real threats. This approach delivers enhanced operationalization of cybersecurity that allows a company’s security posture to continuously evolve with the ever-quickening pace of cybertime and the intensifying prevalence of cyber risk.

“As a local ISP, EverFast understands the special needs of its business customers,” noted High Wire CRO Stephan Tallent, “and it has built strong relationships and trust with the communities it serves. We look forward to supporting these valued relationships with a proven cybersecurity solution that can reduce risk and ensure business application availability.”

High Wire recently announced the launch of its new Overwatch Cyber Warranty™ Program. Available to EverFast and all of its Overwatch channel partners, the program is designed to provide an affordable financial safety net for managed service providers (MSPs) and their business clients in the event of a cybersecurity breach.

INTERFACE Kansas City 2023 Conference

EverFast and High Wire are co-sponsoring the INTERFACE Kansas City 2023 conference being held at the Overland Park Convention Center on July 13, 2023.

Learn more about how Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity monitoring, detection and response can provide peace of mind for MSPs and their business customers at EverFast’s booth #211.

High Wire’s chief revenue officer and a certified information systems security professional (CISSP), Stephan Tallent, will present on two panel discussions.

Panel Discussion: Cybersecurity is a Big Data Problem: How XDR Solves for Risk

Time: 10:00 a.m. CT

Description: Panel to discuss the impact of digital transformation on business risk, and how more businesses are turning to XDR services to reduce risk exposure and improve cyber resilience.

Panel Discussion: Supply Chain Attacks: Who’s at Risk and How Can You Stop Them

Time: 2:00 p.m. CT

Description: Panel to discuss the risk of supply chain attacks, recent breaches and how businesses can defend their enterprises.

To learn more about High Wire’s Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity services, visit High Wire Networks online or email [email protected]

About EverFast Fiber Networks

EverFast Fiber Networks is committed to the delivery of high-quality data, voice and video services to consumers and business owners in the Kansas City market. EverFast is the only cable, internet and telephone services provider headquartered in Kansas City. Homegrown electric utility UtiliCorp United started the company as Everest in 2000. SureWest Communications acquired Everest in 2008, and Consolidated Communications purchased SureWest in 2012. For more information, visit everfastfiber.com

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. ( HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

