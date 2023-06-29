Basildon, June 29, 2023



CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that it has commenced the fifth $50 million tranche of its $300 million share buyback program previously announced on July 29, 2022. The Company completed transactions June 20, 2023 through June 27, 2023, reported in aggregate, based on automatic orders placed with the Company’s broker (who has made its trading decisions as to the timing of the purchases independently of the Company and on the basis of instructions given before the commencement of the Company’s closed period under the applicable regulations) as set forth in the table below.

Date Number of common shares purchased Average price

per share

excluding fees Consideration

excluding fees Consideration (*)

excluding fees (€) (€) ($) June 20, 2023 236,158 13.0724 3,087,151.84 3,375,183.11 June 21, 2023 58,886 13.0168 766,507.28 837,255.91 June 22, 2023 287,695 13.1567 3,785,116.81 4,157,950.81 June 23, 2023 305,000 12.9486 3,949,323.00 4,298,443.15 June 26, 2023 312,000 12.6362 3,942,494.40 4,304,415.39



June 27, 2023







63,077



12.6963



800,844.52



877,004.83 1,262,816 - 16,331,437.85 17,850,253.20

(*) All translations determined from Euro to US Dollar at the exchange rate reported by the European Central Bank on the date of each purchase

As of June 27, 2023, the Company held 29,975,134 common shares in Treasury.

Details of the transactions described in the table above, including the regulated markets where the purchases were made, are available on the Company’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section at the following address: cnhindustrial.com/BuyBack.

