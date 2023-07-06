NIKE, Inc. ( NYSE:NKE, Financial) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2023.

Full year reported revenues were $51.2 billion, up 10 percent compared to prior year and up 16 percent on a currency-neutral basis*

Fourth quarter reported revenues were $12.8 billion, up 5 percent compared to prior year and up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis

NIKE Direct reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $5.5 billion, up 15 percent compared to prior year and up 18 percent on a currency-neutral basis

Wholesale reported revenues for the fourth quarter were $6.7 billion, down 2 percent compared to prior year and up 2 percent on a currency-neutral basis

Gross margin for the fourth quarter decreased 140 basis points to 43.6 percent

Diluted earnings per share was $0.66 for the fourth quarter

“NIKE’s strong results make clear that our strategy is working,” said John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc. “FY23 was a milestone year for NIKE as our unique advantages continue to drive competitive separation. Our investment in innovation and our digital leadership are fueling broad-based growth across our portfolio of brands, as we create value by serving the future of sport.”**

Matthew Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, “FY23 demonstrated the power of NIKE’s portfolio to fuel strong growth, year after year. We finished the year with mid-teens currency-neutral revenue growth and a healthy marketplace — setting the foundation for sustainable, profitable growth in FY24 and beyond.”**

Fourth Quarter Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 5 percent to $12.8 billion compared to the prior year and were up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $12.2 billion, up 5 percent on a reported basis and up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis, with growth across all brands, channels and geographies. NIKE Direct revenues were $5.5 billion, up 15 percent compared to prior year and up 18 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by NIKE-owned stores growth of 24 percent and NIKE Brand Digital growth of 14 percent. Revenues for Converse were $586 million, down 1 percent on a reported basis and up 1 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by double-digit growth in Asia, offset by declines in Europe.

for NIKE, Inc. increased 5 percent to $12.8 billion compared to the prior year and were up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Gross margin decreased 140 basis points to 43.6 percent, primarily due to higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs, higher markdowns and continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates — partially offset by strategic pricing actions and lapping higher inventory obsolescence reserves in Greater China in the prior period .

decreased 140 basis points to 43.6 percent, primarily due to higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs, higher markdowns and continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates — partially offset by strategic pricing actions and lapping higher inventory obsolescence reserves in Greater China in the prior period Selling and administrative expense increased 8 percent to $4.4 billion. Demand creation expense was $1.1 billion, up 3 percent, primarily due to sports marketing, and advertising and marketing expense. Operating overhead expense increased 10 percent to $3.3 billion, primarily due to wage-related expenses and NIKE Direct variable costs.

increased 8 percent to $4.4 billion. The effective tax rate was 17.3 percent compared to (4.7) percent for the same period last year, due to a non-cash, one-time benefit in the prior year related to the onshoring of our non-U.S. intangible property.

was 17.3 percent compared to (4.7) percent for the same period last year, due to a non-cash, one-time benefit in the prior year related to the onshoring of our non-U.S. intangible property. Net income was $1.0 billion, down 28 percent, and Diluted earnings per share was $0.66, down 27 percent compared to prior year.

Fiscal 2023 Income Statement Review

Revenues for NIKE, Inc. increased 10 percent to $51.2 billion, up 16 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Revenues for the NIKE Brand were $48.8 billion, up 10 percent on a reported basis and up 16 percent on a currency-neutral basis, driven by double-digit growth across NIKE Direct and our wholesale business. NIKE Direct revenues were $21.3 billion, up 14 percent on a reported basis and up 20 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by NIKE Brand Digital growth of 24 percent and NIKE-owned stores growth of 14 percent. Revenues for Converse were $2.4 billion, up 3 percent on a reported basis and up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by double-digit growth in North America, partially offset by declines in Asia.

for NIKE, Inc. increased 10 percent to $51.2 billion, up 16 percent on a currency-neutral basis. Gross margin decreased 250 basis points to 43.5 percent, primarily due to higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs, higher markdowns and continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates — partially offset by strategic pricing actions .

decreased 250 basis points to 43.5 percent, primarily due to higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics costs, higher markdowns and continued unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates — partially offset by strategic pricing actions Selling and administrative expense increased 11 percent to $16.4 billion. Demand creation expense was $4.1 billion, up 5 percent compared to prior year, primarily due to advertising and marketing, and sports marketing expense. Operating overhead expense increased 12 percent to $12.3 billion primarily due to wage-related expenses, NIKE Direct variable costs and higher strategic technology enterprise investments.

increased 11 percent to $16.4 billion. The effective tax rate was 18.2 percent, compared to 9.1 percent for the same period last year, due to decreased benefits from stock-based compensation and a non-cash, one-time benefit in the prior year related to the onshoring of our non-U.S. intangible property.

was 18.2 percent, compared to 9.1 percent for the same period last year, due to decreased benefits from stock-based compensation and a non-cash, one-time benefit in the prior year related to the onshoring of our non-U.S. intangible property. Net income was $5.1 billion, down 16 percent, and Diluted earnings per share was $3.23, down 14 percent compared to prior year.

May 31, 2023 Balance Sheet Review

Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $8.5 billion, flat compared to the prior year period.

for NIKE, Inc. were $8.5 billion, flat compared to the prior year period. Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $10.7 billion, $2.3 billion lower than prior year, as cash generated by operations was used for share repurchases, cash dividends, capital expenditures and the retirement of $500 million of debt upon maturity.

Shareholder Returns

NIKE continues to have a strong track record of investing to fuel growth and consistently increasing returns to shareholders, including 21 consecutive years of increasing dividend payouts.

In the fourth quarter, the Company returned approximately $1.9 billion to shareholders, including:

Dividends of $524 million, up 9 percent from prior year.

of $524 million, up 9 percent from prior year. Share repurchases of $1.4 billion, reflecting 11.5 million shares retired as part of the four-year, $18 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2022.

In fiscal 2023, the Company returned approximately $7.5 billion to shareholders, including:

Dividends of $2.0 billion, up 10 percent from prior year.

of $2.0 billion, up 10 percent from prior year. Share repurchases of $5.5 billion, reflecting 50.0 million shares retired. The Company repurchased $0.7 billion, reflecting 6.5 million shares retired under the Company’s previous four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018 and $4.8 billion, reflecting 43.5 million shares retired under the Company’s current four-year, $18 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2022.

Under the previous $15 billion program, which was terminated in August 2022, a total of 83.8 million shares for $9.4 billion were repurchased.

NIKE, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED % TWELVE MONTHS ENDED % (In millions, except per share data) 5/31/2023 5/31/2022 Change 5/31/2023 5/31/2022 Change Revenues $ 12,825 $ 12,234 5 % $ 51,217 $ 46,710 10 % Cost of sales 7,230 6,731 7 % 28,925 25,231 15 % Gross profit 5,595 5,503 2 % 22,292 21,479 4 % Gross margin 43.6 % 45.0 % 43.5 % 46.0 % Demand creation expense 1,092 1,061 3 % 4,060 3,850 5 % Operating overhead expense 3,282 2,974 10 % 12,317 10,954 12 % Total selling and administrative expense 4,374 4,035 8 % 16,377 14,804 11 % % of revenues 34.1 % 33.0 % 32.0 % 31.7 % Interest expense (income), net (28 ) 40 — (6 ) 205 — Other (income) expense, net 3 54 — (280 ) (181 ) — Income before income taxes 1,246 1,374 -9 % 6,201 6,651 -7 % Income tax expense (benefit) 215 (65 ) 431 % 1,131 605 87 % Effective tax rate 17.3 % (4.7 )% 18.2 % 9.1 % NET INCOME $ 1,031 $ 1,439 -28 % $ 5,070 $ 6,046 -16 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.91 -26 % $ 3.27 $ 3.83 -15 % Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.90 -27 % $ 3.23 $ 3.75 -14 % Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,536.5 1,572.0 1,551.6 1,578.8 Diluted 1,556.3 1,595.0 1,569.8 1,610.8 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.340 $ 0.305 $ 1.325 $ 1.190