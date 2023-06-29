WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND UPCOMING MANAGEMENT PRESENTATIONS

TORONTO , June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after the close of the stock market on August 2, 2023. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on August 3rd at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 10, 2023, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #3794968.

Waste Connections also announced that executives of the Company currently plan to participate in the following events during the third quarter of 2023:

August 14th

Raymond James Talking Trash - Waste Day (Virtual)

September 6th

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (London)

September 12th

RBC Global Industrials Conference (Las Vegas)

During the 24-hour period prior to any scheduled presentations, the Company will post any presentation slides on its website at investors.wasteconnections.com under News & Events.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

