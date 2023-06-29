Westport Releases 2022 ESG Report

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023

Westport_Fuel_Systems_Inc__Westport_Releases_2022_ESG_Report.jpg

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT) (NASDAQ: WPRT), a global leader in low-emissions alternative fuel transportation technologies, announces the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report (the "2022 ESG Report"). The 2022 ESG Report outlines the Company's accomplishments within its core ESG-based areas of focus including:

  • carbon footprint,
  • operational health and safety,
  • diversity, equity and inclusion,
  • responsible sourcing,
  • human rights, and
  • ESG governance.

Since inception Westport has focused on clean, affordable transportation solutions, and therefore the Company's goals and strategies are inherently aligned with today's ESG-related risks and opportunities. To positively impact its global customers, Westport has strengthened its governance practices and management processes, advanced stakeholder engagement, and is working towards strengthening supply chain resilience and due diligence.

"The release of our 2022 ESG Report is a testament to our commitment to creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders. It reflects our deep understanding that success lies not only in financial gains, but also in fostering environmental stewardship, promoting social responsibility, and driving strong governance. While we celebrate our progress, we recognize the work that lies ahead," said David M. Johnson, chief executive officer of Westport.

"The challenges we face as a global community demand our unwavering dedication to continuous improvement. Our 2022 ESG Report serves as a compass, pointing us towards areas where we can further enhance our impact and drive positive change. It highlights the initiatives we are undertaking to address critical issues and reinforces our commitment to operating ethically, minimizing our environmental footprint, and empowering communities. Let's build a brighter, sustainable tomorrow together," added Mr. Johnson.

Highlights of the 2022 ESG Report include:

  • reduced 1,498,438 tons of CO2 via our products,
  • recycled over 89% of total waste from production sites,
  • 55% increase in solar-based energy consumption,
  • 32% of our global workforce is female,
  • 44% female representation on the Board of Directors,
  • 89% of non-employee directors are independent,
  • 71% of our 900+ suppliers are local,
  • 100% of our suppliers were delivered an ESG survey, and
  • initiated Scope 3 emissions calculations.

Westport's sustainability journey continues through an emphasis on agility, adaptability, and resilience. With our sustainability-driven business model, strong governance practices, and a dedicated workforce, we strive to create long-term value for shareholders while promoting global decarbonization. In 2023, Westport is prioritizing energy management initiatives across our facilities, thereby aiming to reduce carbon footprints.

Following on the successful implementation of photovoltaic energy at its facility in Poland, the Company is also planning to increase investments at its Italian facilities to target 10% of their energy needs from this renewable source. Additionally, Westport has conducted decarbonization workshops at its three largest production sites in early 2023, thereby developing action plans to drive future reductions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions.

The 2022 ESG Report is available for download at https://wfsinc.com/company/sustainability/overview and we welcome your feedback or inquiries to [email protected].

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

favicon.png?sn=VA46871&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westport-releases-2022-esg-report-301867516.html

SOURCE Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA46871&Transmission_Id=202306291607PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA46871&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.