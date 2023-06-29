Quarterra Multifamily Announces Start of Leasing at Towne Nashville Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2023

Mid-Rise Community Harnesses the Energy and Culture of Historic Germantown Neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of leasing at Towne Nashville, a 329-home mid-rise community in Nashville's vibrant Germantown neighborhood.

Towne is located on the north end of Germantown – once a quaint pocket neighborhood and now a fully restored Victorian neighborhood where historic sites are complemented by high-end restaurants, eclectic boutique shops and live music venues. Now one of the most traversed sites in Music City, Germantown is a haven for locals looking to escape the tourist districts for a night out. Towne harnesses the neighborhood vibe to offer a connected, inclusive and socially-driven living experience.

"It really is hard to beat the culture and energy that Germantown brings to the table, and Towne puts all of those opportunities within easy reach of residents, while providing easy access to the rest of Nashville," said Cameron Palm, Quarterra Senior Development Manager, Southeast Division. "From re-envisioned warehouse spaces to the brick sidewalks to the history of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, the neighborhood has a period charm that is completely unrivaled. Towne residents will have access to all those venues right out their front doors, with modern, well-appointed homes and a modern suite of convenient on-site amenities to come home to."

The character-rich Germantown neighborhood is known for its critically acclaimed restaurants, including 5th & Taylor, The Local Distro, Germantown Pub, Rolf and Daughters, Steadfast Coffee, 312 Chicago Pizza Company, and Slim & Husky's. The area is also home to the Nashville Farmers Market, with its eclectic global dining options and seasonal produce vendors. One-of-a-kind retailers call nearby Clinton Street home, while the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park offers skyline views and harkens back to Tennessee's rich history.

With a prime location at 808 Garfield Street, Towne also facilitates an active lifestyle. The community puts residents within easy access of Cumberland River Greenway, Morgan Recreation Center, Ted Rhodes Field, Metro Center Complex, Elizabeth Park and First Horizon Park – home to the Nashville Sounds AAA professional baseball team.

Towne affords residents simple connectivity to nearby I-65, with quick links to Interstates 24 and 40 and the rest of the city, state and region. The prime accessibility simplifies the commutes to major regional employers, including Amazon, Microsoft, Cigna-Healthspring, Tennessee State University, HCA and Alliance Bernstein. Bike lanes on Rosa L. Parks also make local trips possible by pedal power. The community is equipped with a six-floor garage with four EV charging stations.

Towne consists of studio, one-bedroom, one-bedroom+den and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 630 to 1,150 square feet. Homes are designed in two different color schemes, and come with internet ready WiFi connection, smart locks and wide-plank vinyl tile flooring. Modern kitchens are equipped under-cabinet lighting, frameless shaker cabinets, tile backsplashes and quartz countertops, while bathrooms are highlighted by tile tub surrounds and walk-in showers. Bedrooms feature walk-in closets.

Common areas are designed with thoughtful, contemporary touches that evoke an outdoorsy vibe with wood tones and metal accents. All residents have access to multiple courtyards, including: a pool courtyard includes cabanas, tanning shelves and an exercise area; music writing room; an acoustic stage courtyard with fire pits and full hookups for outdoor music performances; and courtyards with hammocks and grills. The clubhouse comes complete with golf simulator and entertainment kitchen, and the fitness center includes studio space and Mirror technology. Residents can also take advantage of a skylounge with expansive city views, a dog run, ChargePoint car chargers, work from home suites and Luxor package lockers.

Towne is Quarterra's third development in Nashville and second managed property, joining The Morris – a high-rise community on Music Row.

About Quarterra
Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.
www.Quarterra.com

