Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced the appointment of David Rowland, former Executive Chairman of Accenture plc, to its board of directors effective August 5, 2023.

“We are pleased to welcome David to our board of directors,” said Michael Calbert, Dollar General’s Chairman of the Board. “David brings a deep knowledge of the global marketplace and vast experience in finance, operations, strategy and risk management, which will be an asset to Dollar General as we focus on driving value to our customers, employees and shareholders.”

With Rowland’s election, Dollar General’s board of directors now consists of ten total members. He joins the nine current Dollar General board members with extensive expertise and experience across several industries. Rowland also will serve on the Company’s audit committee of the board of directors effective August 5, 2023.

Rowland’s career spanned nearly four decades with Accenture. During which time, he served in notable leadership positions including Executive Chairman; Interim Chief Executive Officer; Chief Financial Officer; Senior Vice President, Finance; as well as a variety of consulting and finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility beginning in 1983.

