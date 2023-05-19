AUXLY ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

55 minutes ago
TORONTO, June 29, 2023

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2023 (the "Meeting").

A total of 66,201,529 common shares of the Company, representing 6.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

The voting results for the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's information circular dated May 19, 2023 (the "Circular"), are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes cast FOR

% of votes cast FOR

Votes WITHHELD

% of votes WITHHELD

Genevieve Young

52,473,527

79.26 %

13,728,002

20.74 %

Hugo Alves

49,470,746

74.73 %

16,730,783

25.27 %

Troy Grant

52,409,069

79.17 %

13,792,460

20.83 %

Vikram Bawa

52,785,606

79.73 %

13,415,923

20.27 %

Conrad Tate

52,910,595

79.92 %

13,290,934

20.08 %

Murray McGowan

52,515,645

79.33 %

13,685,884

20.67 %

At the Meeting, Auxly shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

The Share Consolidation Resolution (as defined in the Circular) was not approved by the requisite two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast at the Meeting.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight our consumers.

Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=VA46921&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auxly-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301867504.html

SOURCE Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

