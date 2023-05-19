TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY) (OTCQB: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2023 (the "Meeting").

A total of 66,201,529 common shares of the Company, representing 6.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

The voting results for the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's information circular dated May 19, 2023 (the "Circular"), are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % of votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of votes WITHHELD Genevieve Young 52,473,527 79.26 % 13,728,002 20.74 % Hugo Alves 49,470,746 74.73 % 16,730,783 25.27 % Troy Grant 52,409,069 79.17 % 13,792,460 20.83 % Vikram Bawa 52,785,606 79.73 % 13,415,923 20.27 % Conrad Tate 52,910,595 79.92 % 13,290,934 20.08 % Murray McGowan 52,515,645 79.33 % 13,685,884 20.67 %

At the Meeting, Auxly shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") as the Company's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

The Share Consolidation Resolution (as defined in the Circular) was not approved by the requisite two-thirds (66 2/3%) of the votes cast at the Meeting.

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves" CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Our focus is on developing, manufacturing and distributing branded cannabis products that delight our consumers.

Our vision is to be a leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on our consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy.

