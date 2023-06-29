Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, June 29, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning July 27, 2023 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until August 10, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 1714419.

Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Investors:

Jane Gelfand
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]

Chethan Mallela
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]

Media:

Katie Gilroy
Keurig Dr Pepper
T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER
Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

Keurig_Dr_Pepper_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA46479&sd=2023-06-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-to-report-second-quarter-2023-results-and-host-conference-call-301867124.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA46479&Transmission_Id=202306291615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA46479&DateId=20230629
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.