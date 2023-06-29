Fidelity National Financial Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (

NYSE:FNF, Financial) ("FNF" or the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's ongoing sustainability initiatives which demonstrate its commitment to building sustainability practices for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer of FNF, commented, "Our 2022 Sustainability Report marks the fourth annual report published by FNF. This continuity highlights our commitment to monitoring the progress of our comprehensive ESG strategy to better serve our employees, business partners, and local communities. At FNF, Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") matters are important in helping define our corporate identity. Our 2022 report highlights our progress and dedication towards a more sustainable future."

Highlights from the 2022 Report:

Protecting Property Owners

  • FNF's WireSafe program and Start inHere® digital opening process protect consumers from fraud when buying or selling a home
  • FNF continues to make strategic investments in information security to protect our clients and our information systems

Environment

  • In 2022, the carbon emissions footprint at the Company's Jacksonville Headquarters was 2,111 MTCO2e, this represents a 21% decline in carbon emissions from the 2019 baseline year
  • FNF's total non-recycled waste footprint at our Jacksonville Headquarters was 36 tons of waste, a 63% decline from the 2019 baseline year
  • FNF's water consumption at our Jacksonville Headquarters was 6.7 million gallons, a 28% decline from the 2019 baseline year
  • We have formalized our analysis of climate risk into a consolidated assessment to identify climate-related risks and opportunities at the enterprise-level

Social

  • 41% of FNF's leadership team and 70% of our U.S. workforce are female
  • We have supported over 1,000 community organizations in 2022 including the United Way and the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Governance

  • ESG oversight is managed at the board level through the audit committee of our board of directors

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

